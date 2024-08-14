Summer 2024 Hits: Arab Music Stars Drop New Albums

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In the scorching summer of 2024, Arab stars are making waves with their latest releases. A significant number of music stars in Egypt and the Arab world have recently promoted their albums through their personal social pages, announcing the release of their new musical works. Some artists have opted to quickly share remixed compilations of their album songs as a means of showcasing the content of their albums. Let's dive into the musical highlights.

Angham 24 Coming Soon

Egyptian superstar Angham announced her upcoming album on her social media accounts, stating:“Angham 24 coming soon,” following a four-year hiatus since her last album,“Hala Khasa Jeddan.”





Carmen Suleiman's New Album:“Habayeb Qalbi”

The young singer Carmen Suleiman has released the first song from her new album,“Habayeb Qalbi,” which consists of four tracks. The album's concept originated in the office of the artist and composer Aziz Al-Shafie, who is responsible for the ideas behind all four songs, as well as their writing and composition. The lyrics for the song“Haram Maalesh” were penned by poet Mena Adly Al-Qaii.





Ramy Sabry's Second Album:“Ana Gamid Keda Keda”

Ramy Sabry has released his second album for 2024, titled“Ana Gamid Keda Keda.” This album features six tracks:“Ana Gamid Keda Keda,”“Kaddab,”“Ala Bali,”“Fiha Eih,”“Kuna Ma'adeen,” and“Ma Betihsalish Keteer.” He collaborated with several poets, arrangers, and composers, including Tamer Hussein, Amr Mostafa, Amr El Khedry, Galal El Hamdawy, Mohamed Atef, and Osama El Hindi.





Mohamed Hamaki's New Album:“Wakla El-Gaw”

Recently, Mohamed Hamaki released the first track from his new album,“Howa El- Asas”, titled“Wakla El-Gaw,” which quickly topped the listening charts on YouTube. The song features lyrics by Tamer Hussein, music by Aziz El-Shafie, and mixing by Tamim. Hamaki's last album,“Ya Fatni,” was released in 2021 and included 12 songs. For his upcoming album, he is set to collaborate with poets Ayman Bahgat Qamar and Tamer Hussein, composers Mohamed Yahya and Aziz El-Shafie, and mixers Tamim and Touma.

Tamer Hosny's New Song:“Gamdeen Gamdeen”

Tamer Hosny has released his new song“Gamdeen Gamdeen,” following weeks after the launch of his album“Hormone El Saada.” (Happiness Hormone) The song has already surpassed 10 million views across all platforms.





Amr Mostafa's Newest Track:“Leha Fiya”

Singer and composer Amr Mostafa has also debuted his new track“Leha Fiya,” featuring his own melodies and lyrics by Ahmed Ibrahim, with arrangements by Nader Hamdy. Additionally, artist Mahmoud El Esseily has introduced his latest song titled“Fi El Sahel.”





Ramy Gamal's Latest Album:“Khaleny Ashofak”

Moreover, singer Ramy Gamal has unveiled his newest album“Khaleny Ashofak,” which includes 15 tracks that range from romantic to sad, dramatic, and divided styles. All songs were released simultaneously, featuring titles such as“Khalini Ashofak,”“Ba'oul Wa Akdeb,”“Bad'ee' Waqt,”“Fostanak Abyad,”“Awqat,”“Qalbi Kham,”“Aho Wa Su' Tafahum,”“Bikallimuni,”“Hansa Ismak,”“Zikrayat Hawana,”“Quli Ah,”“Shahid Allah,”“Enta Min,” and“Aadi Ansak.”





Cairokee's Ninth Album

Egypt's Cairokee band is set to release their ninth album soon, which will feature a variety of songs, including several duets that explore themes and ideas relevant to youth.





Ragheb Alama's“Taqeel Taqeel”:

Lebanese star Ragheb Alama has unveiled a captivating music video for his song“Taqeel Taqeel.” The track, written by Ahmed Hassan Raoul and composed by Ahmed Zaeem, features sentiments like“Beautiful, beautiful like the moon.” Directed by Farah Alama, this enchanting piece is sure to resonate with listeners.





Hakim's“O'NaNaNa”:

Hakim, the popular artist, has collaborated with the African group Masaka Kids Africana for his latest release. The music video was filmed in Uganda and boasts lyrics by Islam Kanka, music by Karim Al-Sabbagh and Islam Kanka, and Palestinian distribution.

Other Upcoming Albums:

– Rashed Al Majid, a prominent singer from the Gulf and Lebanese music scene, is gearing up to unveil his new album. Dr. Talal, a renowned musician, has composed all the tracks. Expect surprises as the album features 11 to 13 songs with lyrics penned by various poets.

– Majid Al-Mohandis is counting down to the release of his album titled“Al-Bida'a.” The title track's music video, featuring lyrics by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, showcases Ahmed Al-Harmi's musical talent.

– Najwa Karam has announced preparations for her new album. Her recent song“Ta'a Naq'ud,” arranged by Hadi Sharara, has fans eagerly awaiting further details.

– Abdul Majeed Abdullah's upcoming mini-album,“Haki Wahid,” will feature four songs. Collaborating with poet Turki and composer Tarek Mohammed, he's set to make a musical impact.