Teenage Cancer Trust Warns Against 'Sunburning' Trend

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cancer charity Teenage Cancer Trust has warned against the 'sunburning' trend as it's revealed* that 73% of 18-24 year olds admit to getting sunburnt every year.

Videos shared as part of the online trend on platforms such as TikTok suggest that going out in the sun without sunscreen can give skin a 'healthy boost' or 'burn off' acne.

However, getting sunburn just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer compared to never being burned, so Teenage Cancer Trust is reminding people to protect themselves and their skin more frequently, particularly during the predicted heatwave.

Rosie Vare, Health Information Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:“We really advise against young people actively going out in the sun trying to get sunburn. Not many people realise that getting sunburn just once every two years can triple your risk of skin cancer, compared to if you've never been burnt. Melanoma is the most common skin cancer in young people and it can be caused by over exposure to the UV light that comes from the sun. UV light can also be found in sunbeds.

“Every day more than two young adults (aged 15-34) in the UK are diagnosed with skin cancer and skin cancer diagnoses have risen faster than any other types cancer in the UK in the last 30 years.

Sun damage to your skin when you're young can lead to skin cancer developing in later life, so it's really important young people know how to stay safe in the sun to protect themselves.”

The research also found that three in 10 (30%) 18- to 24-year-olds incorrectly believe that harmful UV rays are only present in the summer when the sun is out and a third believe a base tan can prevent you getting sunburnt.

Teenage Cancer Trust share information about how to stay safe in the sun on their website.

Vare said:“You should always use a generous amount of water-resistant suncream, at least SPF30 and with a UVA star rating of four or five. Keep the sun off your face with a hat and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes. The sun is strongest between 11am and 3pm so try to stay in the shade at these times and protect your skin when you are in the sun by wearing clothes where possible.”

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words“you have cancer”. They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need.

Notes to editors

For more information, contact Kat Harrison-Dibbits, Head of Communications at Teenage Cancer Trust, on ... .

*Research carried out online for Teenage Cancer Trust through the Consumer Omnibus of Opinium Research from 14th to 21st July 2023 amongst a sample of 2,000 UK adults (18+). All results have been weighted to be nationally representative.

About Teenage Cancer Trust

Every day, seven young people in the UK aged 13 to 24 hear the words "you have cancer".

Teenage Cancer Trust puts young people in the best possible place, physically, mentally and emotionally, for their cancer treatment and beyond.

We do it through our expert nurses, support teams, and hospital units. And we're the only UK charity dedicated to providing this specialised nursing care and support.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a registered charity: 1062559 (England & Wales), SC039757

Visit for more information