Inc. 5000 Recognizes Continuum Health IT In Back-To-Back Awards

Continuum IT , a leading consultancy and staffing firm specializing in EHR systems, has secured a spot on the highly competitive Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row.

Joining the 2024 Inc. 5000 list reflects Continuum's exceptional growth trajectory. Within the list, the company secured an overall rank of #298 fastest-growing private company in America, reaching #38 in Florida and #29 in health services nationwide.

Continuum was recognized as the #2 company in Jacksonville, FL, a clear testament to its local impact. According to CEO Jeff Macko, the secret to the company's continued success is focusing on the clients who keep the team motivated.

"Being recognized again this year reflects our team's relentless commitment to excellence," said Macko. "Our success stems from staying true to our core mission and continuously adapting to the needs of our clients."

Continuum provides healthcare clients with expert-level analysts, project managers, and directors. The company's unique approach combines top-tier resources with a streamlined executive-level screening process, resulting in projects completed on time and under budget.

While the company has always focused on client satisfaction, Macko says that comes with a deep commitment to the team, which is critical for continued success.

"Building and maintaining a strong company culture during rapid growth can be difficult, but it's something we prioritize at Continuum," said Macko. "Transparent communication and a commitment to inclusivity are at the heart of our approach, ensuring that every team member feels valued and heard."

As the company continues to grow, Continuum remains poised for success despite today's challenges. "With IT spending slowing due to the uncertainty of the economy, Continuum remains focused on strengthening our foundation for future growth," said Macko. "We are using this time to continue refining our internal processes and deepen our connections with clients."

Continuum's journey is one of determination, innovation, and a commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare IT solutions. To discuss how Continuum can help your organization, schedule a consultation .

About Continuum Health IT

Continuum Health IT provides healthcare organizations with technical insights, assistance, and personnel to ensure the best outcomes for their business and patients. Through consulting and staff augmentation services, clients receive expert-level analysts, project managers, and directors with a proven history of getting projects back on track, completed on schedule, and under budget.

