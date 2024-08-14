Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 36 Palestinians, Injure 54 Others In Gaza Strip Wed.
RAMALLAH, Aug 14 (KUNA) - health authorities in the Gaza Strip that 36 Palestinians have been killed and 54 others injured, in two massacres committed by the Israeli Occupation in Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
In a statement, the authorities said that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 39,965 martyrs and 92,294 injuries since the seventh of last October.
Nine Palestinians have been killed, three of them were kids, in a bombing of Khan Yunis and Rafah, said the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), while two members of the civil defense crew were shot by Israeli occupation forces.
Two other Palestinian citizens have been killed due to the Israeli occupation forces' shelling of areas north and west of Rafah. (end)
