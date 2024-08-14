Egypt, US Fms Discuss Efforts For Mideast De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Dr. Badr Abdelatty and his US peer Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday the efforts made for de-escalation in the Middle East region and a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

During a telephone call, Abdelatty stressed the necessity of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and full humanitarian assistance access to that Strip, Egyptian Foreign Spokesman Ahmad Abu-Zeid said in a statement.

The two ministers also focused on mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US, as well as getting seriously and politically involved in ceasefire talks, the only way for de-escalation in the region and controlling attempts seeking to expand violence, it added.

They touched upon the situation regarding finding a solution to Sudan's crisis in light of the Geneva meetings, it said.

It noted that Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for all efforts to reach a ceasefire in Sudan in a way that ends the sufferings of Sudanese people, and protects their souls and properties.

Meanwhile, Blinken renewed appreciation to Egypt's role in achieving security and stability in the region, Abu-Zeid pointed out.

The two top diplomats further covered a number of topics that concern their countries, stressing the importance of their strategic relations, and continued coordination and consultations in the next period, according to the statement. (end)

