A Story Of Wellness, Spirituality, And Fulfillment

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About The Book: Unlock the secrets to a long, healthy, and happy life with“AN ESSENTIAL EQUILIBRIUM OF LIFE : Achieving Longevity, Health, and Happiness.” This enlightening delves into the essential practices that contribute to overall well-being and spiritual growth. From the importance of regular exercise and a balanced diet to the power of spiritual atonement and good deeds, discover how to create the conditions necessary for success and fulfilment in your daily life.Drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, including the longevity secrets of the Japanese and the healthy lifestyles of Californians, this book explores how social support and physical activity can enhance your life. Furthermore, it challenges traditional views of human personality, introducing the concept of the Astral Body as an intermediary between the Soul and the physical body-a notion rooted in ancient Egyptian and Platonic philosophy.Whether you are seeking to improve your physical health, deepen your spiritual connection, or understand the complexities of the human personality,“AN ESSENTIAL EQUILIBRIUM OF LIFE” offers profound insights and practical guidance. Embrace this transformative journey and achieve the ultimate goal of good health, happiness, and a peaceful departure when the time comes.Key Highlights:Unlocking Secrets to Longevity, Health, and Happiness.Focus on achieving a long, healthy, and happy life.Essential Practices for Well-being and Spiritual Growth.Importance of regular exercise and a balanced diet..Power of spiritual atonement and good deeds.Creating Conditions for Success and Fulfillment.Practical guidance on achieving overall well-being and spiritual growth in daily life.Inspiration from Diverse Cultures.Longevity secrets from Japanese culture..Healthy lifestyles of Californians.Enhancing Life through Social Support and Physical Activity.Exploring how social support systems and physical activity contribute to a healthier life.Challenging Traditional Views of Human Personality.Introduction of the Astral Body concept..Discussion on the Astral Body as an intermediary between the Soul and the physical body..Inspiration from ancient Egyptian and Platonic philosophy.Comprehensive Guide for Physical Health and Spiritual Connection.Insights for improving physical health..Guidance for deepening spiritual connection..Understanding the complexities of the human personality.Achieving Good Health, Happiness, and Peaceful Departure.Transformative journey towards health, happiness, and a peaceful end..Practical and profound insights for living a fulfilled life.Availability:“An Essential Equilibrium of Life” is available for purchase on WritersClique and will soon be available in major bookstores nationwide.About The Author: Archibald Theodore Barlow began his teaching career at the age of 16 and continued in this noble profession until his retirement in 2018 in the USA. His teaching journey has been extensive, covering all grades and subjects from kindergarten to high school. His passion for Mathematics led to a pivotal moment in his career when he was recruited to teach Math at the Teacher's College in Guyana as part of the In-service Teacher Training Program.Over the years, he grew in stature and responsibility, eventually becoming the Superintendent in charge of the complete training and certification of permanent teachers. After about twelve years in this role, he migrated to the USA in 1983. He immediately resumed his work in education, joining the Department of Education in New York, where he remained until his retirement.His educational credentials include a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Education with an emphasis on Mathematics Teaching from Guyana. To secure a tenured position in New York, he completed a Master's in Education at Long Island University in Brooklyn. He took numerous courses in education at various city colleges throughout the city.

Archibald Theodore Barlow

Writers Clique

