Biomednewsbreaks - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Releases Q1 2025 Financial, Corporate Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a late clinical-stage, neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders based on nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, is reporting its results for the first quarter 2025, or the period ended June 30, 2024. The report also included a status update on the company's pipeline, including fasedienol for the acute of social anxiety disorder (“SAD”), itruvone for major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and PH80 for vasomotor symptoms, or hot flashes, due to menopause.

Highlights of the financial report indicate research and development expenses totaled $7.6 million for the quarter with general and administrative expenses reported at $4.6 million for the three-month period. The company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $108.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

“Building on the success of our PALISADE-2 phase 3 trial of fasedienol, our rapid-onset, nonsystemic pherine nasal spray for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, our top priority remains driving forward our U.S. registration-directed PALISADE phase 3 program for fasedienol,” said Vistagen Therapeutics CEO Shawn Singh in the press release.“Our PALISADE-3 phase 3 trial is underway and on track and preparations to initiate our PALISADE-4 Phase 3 trial are progressing as planned. In addition to fasedienol, we are excited about the progress in our other two lead pherine development programs, itruvone for major depressive disorder and PH80 for menopausal hot flashes. With novel nonsystemic mechanisms of action utilizing nose-to-brain neural circuits, each of our pherine clinical-stage programs has potential to transform current treatment paradigms, set new standards of care and improve the lives of millions of underserved individuals.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen

Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage, neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders based on its pioneering approach and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry. Designed exclusively as nasal sprays administered at microgram level doses with novel nonsystemic mechanisms of action, Vistagen's diversified pipeline of pherine-product candidates rapidly activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity to impact olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry. Favorable safety profiles have been observed in all clinical studies of Vistagen's pherine-product candidates completed to date. Vistagen's neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with the potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity in multiple neurological conditions, such as levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease therapy and neuropathic pain. The company is passionate about creating novel and differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for millions of people living with anxiety, depression and other neurological disorders. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN