System Solutions LLC Released Vendor EDI Integration For Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Key Features of Vendor EDI

Item Maintenance : Performs automated item maintenance in Business Central for supplier updates like dealer cost, list pricing, UPC, item substitutions, purchase sales unit(s) conversion, supplier circular prices, catalog loads, and supplier competitive market prices to name a few. With Business Central's ability to store unlimited supplier costs per item, the electronic updates enable purchasing to automatically identify lowest item costs when creating orders. On the sales side, a pricing queue allows the retailer / wholesaler to selectively apply supplier suggested retails or market prices updates in Business Central.

Electronic Integration: Connects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central directly to any retail, wholesale or distribution suppliers or COOPs by selecting the supplier checkbox and entering in supplier provided credentials with optional settings to control the update process.

Order Management: Transmits purchase orders to suppliers, honors supplier promotional pricing and auto-creates orders created outside Business Central. When deliveries are received and confirmed, supplier invoices automatically post in Business Central updating inventory and accounts payable. Any manual orders entered into the supplier's system by phone, fax, sales rep, or e-commerce cart will also automatically post into Business Central as well.

Customer Management: Links to supplier hosted rewards / loyalty programs, transmits customer rewards transaction data, and optionally transmits any supplier requested sales transaction data requested by some suppliers and COOPS.

Why Choose the Vendor EDI Extension?

Vendor EDI for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central offers businesses an EDI connection to any suppliers needed. Electronic communication saves large amounts of time and assures accuracy.“With electronic Vendor EDI combined with Business Central's powerful, easy to use interface, retail, wholesale and distribution businesses can get a modern system to satisfy any requirement they can think of. In the past, proprietary POS and sales software leveraged their ability to connect to suppliers to sell mediocre outdated software. With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central businesses can get modern technology and ease of use without compromise,” says Dave Durrenberger, Director of Sales at System Solutions LLC.

About System Solutions LLC

System Solutions LLC is a Microsoft Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions tailored to the retail, wholesale, and distribution markets.

