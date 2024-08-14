Environment-Friendly Ganeshotsav Should Be Celebrated Across Maha: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said an environment-friendly Ganeshotsav should be celebrated across the state.

He directed that before the festival, modern materials like Rapid Quick Setting Hardner-M 60 should be used to fill potholes on all Ganpati arrival and immersion routes throughout the state.

“Tree branches should be pruned, and the number of artificial ponds should be increased,” the Chief Minister said.

Shinde has directed the deployment of teams, ambulances, and fire engines at large Sarvajanik (Public) Ganeshotsav Mandals.

Additionally, he has announced a toll waiver for devotees travelling to their villages for Ganeshotsav.

He gave these directives at the meeting held today to review the law and order situation for Ganeshotsav and to promote an environment-friendly celebration.

Shinde emphasised that with Ganeshotsav approaching, the administration should prioritize all necessary urgent works. The Sarvajanik (Public) Ganeshotsav Mandals that were permitted last year will continue to operate this year without any additional charges.

“For other required permits, a single-window scheme would be implemented. Tree branches obstructing the Ganesh arrival and immersion routes should be pruned immediately. Modern technology should be used when filling potholes,” the Chief Minister said.

He also gave instructions that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for any issues in fixing the potholes.

The Chief Minister directed the Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors to use modern materials like Rapid Quick Setting Hardner-M 60 to fill potholes on Ganpati arrival and immersion routes in all major cities of the state.

“There is a significant crowd of devotees at large Sarvajanik (Public) Ganeshotsav Mandals. Health teams, ambulances, and fire engines should be deployed at these locations,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the municipal corporations not to charge any fees for fire vehicles deployed at Ganeshotsav Mandals and urged the Mandals to co-operate in ensuring that an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav is celebrated across the state.

Municipal corporations have also been directed to increase the number of artificial ponds for idol immersion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also released the Eco-Bappa mobile app developed by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DoE & CC).

The app has been developed keeping in view the increasing demand for eco-friendly Ganesh idols, ornaments and decorative materials.

The mobile app will help the common people to know about the eco-friendly idols of Shree Ganesha and the places where such idols are available. This will enable the citizens to easily buy eco-friendly idols.

The Eco-Bappa app can be downloaded from the mobile Play Store, free of charge. It will contain information about purchasing the eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the ornaments and the decorative materials in addition to the artificial ponds where the Ganesh idols will be immersed.

This year the Board has developed radio Jingles and video clips to encourage the eco-friendly festival with the concept of Shahanpan Dega Deva (May God give wisdom) concept. The jingles show a child giving an innovative message for celebrating eco-friendly festivals. This was also released by Shinde.