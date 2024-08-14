Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Shower Loofah (LAX-1554)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I thought there could be a better tool for cleaning your back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body while showering," said an inventor, from Bell Gardens, Calif., "so I invented the SNAP BACK LUFFA. My stretchable design would provide a more vigorous cleansing and customized scrubbing."

The invention provides an effective way to scrub and clean the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using a traditional loofah or back scrubber. As a result, it reduces strain, and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LAX-1554, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

