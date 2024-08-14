Hotel Grandbach Kyoto Select Celebrates Grand Reopening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inspiring design, the of Bach and a wellness aura create a unique experience for guests

Hotel GrandBach Kyoto Select welcomes back US Business and Leisure travelers for its Grand Reopening in September 2024 and to experience unique inspirational design centered around relaxation and wellness.

GrandBach Kyoto Select entrance

GrandBach Kyoto Select Burger

Named after music composer Johan Sebastian Bach and located in the heart of the bustling shopping area of Shijo-Kawaramachi in Kyoto, Japan, music fills the air around the GrandBach hotel and in the rooms creating an aura of healing and wellness. While many hotels in Kyoto offer bed types only up to the queen size, Hotel GrandBach Kyoto Select has significantly increased the number of rooms with king-size beds catering to American guests.

The "Magdalena" Bar and Lounge gets its name from Bach's beloved wife. Across 116 rooms guests enjoy the space and hospitality to experience healing and harmony with nature.

To commemorate the hotels' grand reopening, guitarist Tomoni Kono will be anchoring a jazzy and chick salon concert called "Bach Night" on September 21, 2024.

Wellness Buffet-style Breakfast and Special Offers

Guests enjoy the signature buffet-style "morning activity" wellness breakfast supervised by Dr. Akira Aoki , a specialist in wellness and anti-aging. The breakfast theme revolves around the concept of "selective eating," a mindfulness approach to eating focusing on the benefits and values associated with food choices, advocated by the Japan Anti-Aging Society.

Special Grand Reopening Offer

A special promotional rate offer is available to US guests for stays until December 31, 2024 which includes the "morning activity" buffet breakfast.

In addition to preferred rates, each guest will receive two "Coins" (complimentary tokens) which can be used for two glasses of wine, sake or beer at "Magdalena." Two complimentary "Coins" can also be redeemed for a filet mignon Tonkatsu sandwich.

Visit GrandBach special offer to read more about the special Grand Reopening Offer and book the special grand reopening offer.

About Hotel GrandBach

The Green House Group launched its own brand "Hotel GrandBach," which debuted in Shijo, Kyoto in 2014. Since then, it has expanded to locations in Atami (2016), Sendai, and Ginza (2021), with a total of four locations across Japan as of August 2024. The ethos of "Hotel GrandBach" is to "offer relaxing and luxurious experiences through our one-of-a-kind cuisine and signature music." Guests are welcomed with the music of Bach, and a serene environment combined with meticulous hospitality creates a relaxing atmosphere. Emphasizing quality ingredients, meals crafted by nutritionists and chefs represent a new form of hotel dining, pursuing both deliciousness and wellness. Visit

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the Global leader in Travel and Tourism Marketing with 70 worldwide offices and a diverse Client portfolio across Destinations, Airlines, Hotels, Cruise lines, Trains, Attractions, Luxury Retail and Trade representation. Our global experts help clients influence where people go, how they get there, and what they do when they're there. For more information visit

