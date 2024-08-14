Chaux Physical Therapy Offers Women's Cancer Recovery Patients Exclusive Private One-On-One Physical Therapy Sessions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alexandra Chaux, DPTTHOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chaux Physical Therapy is proud to announce the launch of their new program, focused on providing specialized physical therapy for female cancer recovery patients. This program offers exclusive one-on-one private sessions, both in-clinic and through telehealth/Zoom, to cater to the specific private needs of these patients.The program is designed to address the unique physical challenges that women face during and after cancer treatment. Dr. Alexandra Chaux at Chaux Physical Therapy has extensive conducted extensive clinical research on several types of cancer that plague women. Dr. Chaux has several years of exclusive experience in working with cancer patients and understands the physical and emotional toll that cancer treatment can have on a person. By offering exclusive one-on-one sessions, they can provide personalized care and support to each patient, tailored to their individual needs.Chaux Physical Therapy's program also offers the convenience of Telehealth/Zoom sessions for those who are unable to visit the Thousand Oaks, California private clinic in person. This allows patients across the United States and the world to receive the same level of care and attention from the comfort of their own homes. The team at Chaux Physical Therapy is dedicated to helping women's cancer recovery patients regain their strength, mobility, and overall well-being.“I've focused years of my practice to researching and treating women recovering from cancer surgery of all kinds. This is the focus of my practice and my passion,” said Dr. Alexandra Chaux, DPT.Chaux Physical Therapy's new private program for women's cancer recovery patients is a testament to her commitment to providing exceptional care and support for her cancer patients. With their specialized approach and exclusive one-on-one sessions, they aim to help women overcome the physical challenges of cancer treatment and improve their quality of life. For more information, please visit their website ChauxPT or call them to schedule an assessment and treatments: 805-203-9940.According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with over 280,000 new cases expected to be diagnosed in 2021. With such a high number of women undergoing cancer treatment, it is crucial to provide them with the necessary support and resources for their recovery. This is where Chaux Physical Therapy's new program comes in.About Chaux Physical Therapy:Dr. Alexandra Chaux, Doctor of Physical Therapy has twenty years of experience treating patients in Hospital, Large Clinic, and via online Telehealth and instructional online videos. She is a published author of the book“Dr. Chaux Core Wellness System" on physical therapy exercises and has been featured on television as an expert in physical therapy, mostly for women's issues. Chaux Physical Therapy accepts women of all ages. She accepts cash, Medicare and provides a superbill for those with other insurance. Since she only treats one on one, there are no walk-in clients accepted. All clients must first schedule an appointment via phone, or website form.

