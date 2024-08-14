Toy Brand ‘Pibborafi’ Is Excited To Unveil ‘The Pibbs’ Animated Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans can see their own dog starring in episodes of 'THE PIBBS', an animated series chronicling the slapstick adventures of a group of rescued dogs

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pibborafi Inc. (pronounced pibb-oh-raff-ee), is thrilled to unveil 'THE PIBBS' on AUGUST 19, 2024. A short, episodic animated cartoon series for children chronicling the adventures of a group of rescued dogs starring Charlie the pitbull and Bonehead the Chihuahua. The cartoon will further support the brand's mission of encouraging animal rescue and offer the public a chance to see their own rescued dog appear as a character in the series.



Who? Canadian Darrin Wilson , President of Pibborafi Inc.

What? The debut of an episodic animated cartoon series for children chronicling the adventures of a group of rescued dogs.

Where? Pibborafi's Youtube Channel .

When? August 19, 2024.

Why? To further the importance of introducing a younger generation to rescue animals, and to give Pibborafi fans the opportunity to 'immortalize' their rescued dog in a way never before imagined for the public; as an animated cartoon character in perpetuity.

How? The Pibborafi Studio will produce the series and offer fans a year-long Pibborafi subscription by which a fully-paid subscription would get them twelve Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushies and allow fans to get in line to see their rescued dog appear (with their given name) as a character in the series as the episodes progress. It's important to note that a subscription does not guarantee you get your dog done as a Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushie, you simply receive twelve already-available Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushies.

Pibborafi is expecting a rush of 2000 to 4000 subscriptions from their 12k+ Instagram fanbase in the first few days based on three criteria:

Fan's personal stories are connected with the brand: The core fanbase recognizes the key-differentiator in the brand's plushies are features like scars and missing limbs, reinforcing the idea that Pibbs are keepsakes of real animals with real stories behind them.The brand always sparks a pre-order buying frenzy whenever a new Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushie is released fueled by the fans themselves as they vote for who's dog among them will appear as the next plush .Much of Pibborafi's animal-loving audience are very interested in commemorating their pet in unique ways, especially if the animal has passed . No other toy company offers to star pets as part of an ongoing cartoon series for children.

To inquire about 'THE PIBBS' and get a subscription, visit the Contact form at pibborafi.com and send them a message.









Anyone's family dog can be selected to become a Pibborafi Rescue Hero plushie like Raina from Pennsylvania. Now your dogs can be turned into cartoon characters, set to star in a new animated series if you buy an exclusive subscription to the brand.

“Pibborafi is proud to have so many rescued heroes as part of our family,” Pibborafi President, Darrin Wilson says.“And we are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to fur-parents to see their doggo brought to life in animation.”

“People report that a toy company called 'Pibborafi' is creating some absolutely adorable tributes to real life rescue animals with their rescue plushies,” said Drew Barrymore on her show in 2021 .“I have to say this is a company I will be supporting this holiday.”

“We know our brand is known for impromptu sneak peeks and sometimes frustratingly-long wait times between plushie releases but this new initiative marks Pibborafi's expansion into scheduled media,” says Eileen Pike, Pibborafi's Director of Marketing and Media Development.“We will be developing and regularly releasing episodes to support the Pibborafi ecosystem and grow the brand.”

Pibborafi celebrates real rescued dogs with plush doll tributes called the“Pibborafi Rescue Heroes.” Dogs can only be rescued - and not purchased from a breeder – and nominated by fans to be considered for tribute.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: CONTACT: Darrin Wilson, CEO Pibborafi Inc. 437.580.5563 ...