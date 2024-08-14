FC Qarabağ Strives To Play In Main Stage Of UEFA Champions League

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A press conference has been held after the match FC Qarabağ-PFC
Ludagorets match, Azernews reports.
The match held as part of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League
third qualifying round, ended with a score of 7:2 in favour PFC
Ludagorets.
At the press conference, the head coach of FC Qarabağ Gurban
Gurbanov responded to questions from the media.
"I congratulate my players. Even if we lost, I would not be
displeased. Because I enjoyed the game. We saw the strength of the
opponent in Baku. There was a style of play that we didn't like. We
had to prevent this," he said.
Gurban Gurbanov underlined the FC Qarabağ conceded goals due to
inattention in the first half.
"But gradually we took control of the situation. Before the
match, we talked with the players that it is important to be calm
and stay in the game until the end. There was excitement in the
first minutes. Later, everything was fine. I was not hopeless in
the game before. After the defeat in Baku, I said that we have seen
many such games. We endured until the end in tense matches. I
congratulate our fans and our people on the occasion of the
victory," said Gurban Gurbanov.
According to head coach of FC Qarabağ, such games make the team
grow.
"We develop as a club and become more characterful. Such
football is more popular. Especially when I see adrenaline in the
fans, I am very happy about it," he added.
Gurban Gurbanov also touched on the games they will play against
the Croatian club "Dinamo" (Zagreb) in the playoff stage:
"I don't know about the opponent yet. Because all our thoughts
were in this encounter. "Dinamo" starts the fight directly from the
playoff stage. It is a team with a lot of experience. We will have
time to get to know the opponent better. As the stages are passed,
more serious teams are waiting for you. We should be ready for it,
we should quickly forget the joy of the current match. We have
experience. We are playing in the UEFA Champions League play-offs
for the third time. We try to be as ready as possible for the
match. Having injured players can cause us problems. It is very
important to make rotations in such matches."
The head coach outlined that he wants the current team to
participate in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League:
"All of them are players who suffer a lot. We all want to play
in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League. We have done a
great job so far. We want to please our fans."
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's
premier club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 33rd
season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup
to the UEFA Champions League.
This is the first season under a new format, where in the league
phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but
all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.
The final will be played on May 31, 2025 at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League
will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League
league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA
Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of
the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
