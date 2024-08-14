Oman Sultan Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Sheikh Salem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the family received Wednesday representative of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, Harb bin Thuwaini Al-Said and his accompanying delegation. The Omani official offered his condolences on the late Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) gta

