Oman Sultan Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Sheikh Salem
8/14/2024 10:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family received Wednesday representative of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, Harb bin Thuwaini Al-Said and his accompanying delegation.
The Omani official offered his condolences on the late Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
