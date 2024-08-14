Iran’s banks, major holdings, govt. organizations to cooperate in backing stock market

(MENAFN) Majid Eshqi, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), announced that the country’s banks, major holdings, and government organizations are set to join forces in a collective effort to support the stock market. This collaboration is aimed at stabilizing the market and providing much-needed support to ensure its growth and resilience.



Eshqi highlighted recent decisions made by the Supreme Council of the Stock Market, emphasizing that the majority of these measures will be directed towards securing funding and capital. This will be achieved primarily through the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund (CMDSF), which plays a crucial role in bolstering the market. The focus on capital provision is seen as a key strategy in reinforcing the market’s foundations.



These initiatives, according to Eshqi, will involve active participation from holdings and investment companies, which will play a vital role in implementing the support measures. The goal of these efforts is to provide reassurance to shareholders regarding the future of their investments, helping to restore confidence and stability in the market.



By engaging major financial and governmental institutions in this collaborative approach, the SEO aims to create a more robust and stable market environment. These measures are expected to have a significant impact on the market’s performance, ensuring that shareholders feel secure about the long-term prospects of their shares, and ultimately contributing to the overall health of Iran's stock market.

