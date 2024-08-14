ELECRAMA 2025 Roadshow in Odisha: Powering the Future of the Electrical Industry

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Bhubaneswar, Odisha – August 08, 2024: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, organised the eastern region preview of ELECRAMA in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday. This event brought together industry leaders, stakeholders, and state government officials to discuss new initiative.

The ELECRMA Odisha Roadshow highlighted key initiatives in the state, including advancements in smart grid technology, renewable energy projects, and sustainable manufacturing practices. These initiatives will be showcased at ELECRAMA 2025, providing a platform for Odisha’s innovations to gain international recognition.

Speaking at the roadshow, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRTS, CMD – OPTCL, mentioned about the growth in Odisha and said, “Today, our combined thermal, hydro, and other renewable energy capacity is around 5,700 MW, with an additional 12,000 MW from the CPT side. This is set to grow significantly with advancements in solar, green hydrogen, and the newly discovered potential for wind energy in the state. Our renewable energy policy has set a target to generate around 10 GW of renewable energy by 2030. Previously, the idea of wind power generation in Odisha was not considered viable because the state was deemed unsuitable for it.”

At the roadshow, IEEMA underscored its strategic efforts to foster greater collaboration and engagement within the industry. The association has set an ambitious membership goal, aiming to broaden participation across various sectors to amplify the industry's voice in Odisha. Recognizing significant growth potential in renewable energy, smart grid technology, battery storage, and charging infrastructure, IEEMA anticipates these areas to spearhead the next phase of development in Odisha's power sector. These initiatives are closely aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ELECRAMA 2025, the world’s largest electrical show, is scheduled to take place from February 22nd to 26th, Greater Noida, is anticipated to be a pivotal event for the electrical and electronics industry. With a projected attendance of over 1,100+ exhibitors, 400,000 visitors, 15,000 B2B meetings, 600+ hosted buyers and 10+ country pavilions, the 16th edition of ELECRAMA promises to be bigger, better, bolder.

Sunil Singhvi, President-Elect IEEMA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “ELECRAMA 2025 brings exciting prospects not just for our exhibitors but for the entire Indian power sector, currently valued at USD 70 billion and expanding at a 10% growth rate. This event offers a remarkable opportunity for businesses both in India and globally to tap into this immense potential.”

Vikram Gandotra, Vice President of IEEMA and Chairman of ELECRAMA 2025, highlighted the importance of the roadshow, saying, “We are thrilled to preview ELECRAMA 2025 in Odisha. This event provides a remarkable platform to connect with regional leaders and explore the latest advancements in electrical and electronics manufacturing."

Sidharth Bhaturia, Vice Chair, ELECRAMA 2025 added that, “ELECRAMA opens up exceptional business prospects for both buyers and sellers. In this edition, we anticipate over 15,000 B2B meetings, potentially leading to business inquiries valued at USD 20 billion. With more than 1,100 exhibitors spread across 44,000 square meters, we look forward to engaging discussions that will foster growth and innovation in the energy sector, not only in Odisha but throughout the entire region.”

The roadshow in Odisha paves the way for the upcoming ELECRAMA events in multiple cities, generating excitement for the main exhibition. Attendees can anticipate a lineup of informative sessions and displays highlighting the newest advancements in electrical and electronics technology.





