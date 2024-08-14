De Nada Tequila Is Taking A Sip In The Right Direction With The First Aluminum Bottle For Tequila

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

De Nada's Packaging Relaunch Sets a New Standard for Brands Committed to Sustainability

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- De Nada Tequila invites you to take a sip in the right direction with the unveiling of the new aluminum packaging for their award-winning tequila. The aluminum bottle, reflecting the first permanent aluminum spirits brand packaging of its kind in the tequila category, features a 100% sustainable cork from the world's leading cork processing group, Amorim, and a wooden cap. De Nada is made from 100% estate-owned Blue Weber Agave, and the brand's new packaging unifies the same De Nada Tequila consumers adore with the founders' commitment to being an industry leader in sustainability. The new aluminum bottle launches today and will be rolling out in select markets with a suggested retail price of $40 for De Nada Tequila Blanco and $43 for De Nada Tequila Reposado. Already carbon neutral certified & confirmed additive free by Tequila Matchmaker, the new packaging takes De Nada another step forward as the first aluminum brand packaging of its kind in the tequila category. It's 100% recyclable and weighs much less than glass. It won't easily break or shatter like glass and is more portable for outdoor events and occasions."As a company, our goal is to be as sustainable as possible. Danny and I are always trying to find new ways to improve our environmental impact, and becoming certified carbon neutral was a great first step but we knew there was more we could do," says Adam Millman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of De Nada Tequila."Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, unlike glass and some other alternative packaging coming to market. It's imperative for us to continually do better."De Nada worked with strategic brand design agency, Sandstrom Partners, to bring their new packaging to life. Sandstrom Partners is an Award-winning agency specializing in the creation and revitalization of thought-leading companies, working with the industry's most iconic brands on their innovative bottle designs."The re-branding and new packaging for De Nada tequila is inspired by the ethos and good will of the entrepreneurs who founded it. They were determined to create an exceptional tequila brand that represents the values of their generation and had already committed to becoming carbon neutral. The concept required significant R&D and great patience,” says Steve Sandstrom of Sandstrom Partners, who helped design the new aluminum packaging.“Hopefully, the leadership of this brand will serve as an inspiration through their thoughtful decisions, high-quality product and breakthrough design."De Nada Tequila was born in New Orleans, Louisiana when co-founders & Tulane University roommates, Danny Neeson & Adam Millman bonded over sustainable business ventures and a serious love for tequila. Determined to create the best tequila on the market, the entrepreneurial duo found themselves in the Highlands of Jalisco, learning industry secrets from a family of 5th generation growers and distillers. At the Vivanco estate, Neeson and Millman knew they had found the best tequila makers in all of Mexico. It became apparent that this esteemed Vivanco family shared Danny & Adam's values of quality, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.“Working with De Nada Tequila has been the ultimate collaboration of quality and innovation. We share the same philosophy and ways of working which is important to our success,” says Cesar Vivanco of NOM 1414, Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados.“When Danny and Adam discussed creating the most eco-friendly bottle in the alcohol industry, it reaffirmed the brand's commitment to high standards. While the bottle is getting an upgrade, the liquid will remain consistent in its premium taste and quality.”De Nada Tequila is available in two expressions crafted by 5th generation distillers of the Vivanco family, Blanco and Reposado. De Nada's Tequila Blanco (SRP: $40) comes from the unique terroir and meticulous attention to detail, resulting in an exceptionally smooth, agave-forward Tequila that's subtly sweet with notes of vanilla and lime segueing to a smoky finish. De Nada's Tequila Reposado (SRP: $43) is aged in ex-bourbon American oak barrels for a minimum of four months, and is an exceptionally smooth, agave-forward highland tequila. Indulge in notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak that evolve into a smoky finish with perfect“simplexity.” Both spirits can be sipped or mixed.“In the spirits industry, sustainability should not just be a trend; it should be an expectation. Consumers are increasingly aware of environmental issues and are choosing brands that prioritize sustainability. By adopting aluminum bottles, we are meeting this demand and leading by example. Ultimately, sustainability isn't just about making a product; it's about making a difference. It's about building a brand that helps preserve our planet for generations to come,” says Danny Neeson, Co-Founder & President of De Nada Tequila.National shipping is available for De Nada Tequila through online purchase or in local liquor stores throughout New York, New Jersey, & Connecticut. Media Contact: CURICH|WEISSTanner Tompkins or Evan Morrison | ...About De Nada TequilaDe Nada Tequila is redefining sustainability in the spirits industry with the introduction of the first permanent aluminum spirits brand packaging of its kind in the tequila category. Crafted from 100% estate-owned Blue Weber Agave at the Vivanco family's 5th generation distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, and confirmed additive free by Tequila Matchmaker, our award-winning tequila embodies quality and sustainability. Committed to reducing our carbon footprint, our innovative aluminum packaging is lightweight and infinitely recyclable. Founded by Danny Neeson and Adam Millman, De Nada Tequila combines tradition and modernity, offering exceptional Blanco (SRP $40) and Reposado (SRP $43) expressions. Available online and in select markets, De Nada invites you to 'Take a sip in the right direction.' Available online and in select markets, De Nada invites you to 'Take a sip in the right direction.'

