Kangana Ranaut To QUIT Acting? Actress Reveal The TRUTH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut spoke about her future in Bollywood as she is all set to release her next film, Emergency, in September. Kangana plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the which is about the Emergency in India, which took place between 1975 and 1977.

Kangana Ranaut entered politics this year. The actress participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi with BJP. She won the seat and became MP.

Fans wondered if Kangana would quit films because she's been working on politics. At the trailer premiere of Emergency, she claimed her Bollywood future depended on her audience.

“I would like people to decide whether I would continue to act. I never stated I wanted to lead. Others should say you should lead."



"Whether a party surveys or gives you a ticket, people decide if I run for office. Kangana said she would continue tomorrow if the film works and people want to see more of her."

“If I have more success and am more needed in politics... We go where needed, respected, valued. I'll let life decide. I have no travel plans, she said.

Kangana has announced no film since Emergency. In September, Kangana plays Indira Gandhi in a film on the 1975–1977 Indian Emergency.

Kangana directs and stars in the film. Kangana's Manikarnika Films co-produces.

Other actors in Emergency include Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade.

Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan. Former Indian Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram will be played by late actor Satish Kaushik.