Etihad Gets The Party Started In India By Flying Its A380 To Mumbai



Signaling the start of the celebrations marking 20 years of flying to India, Etihad Airways will operate its iconic Airbus A380 between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai for four months from 1 September 2024

The super-jumbo will operate to the Indian city where its relationship with the Subcontinent began three times a week Sensational value A380-themed fares up for grabs to celebrate the Big Bird's arrival

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is hailing its long-standing connection with India by deploying its iconic Airbus A380 to Mumbai for a special four-month period, marking 20 years since its inaugural flight to the city.

Starting from 1 September until 31 December 2024, the double-decker aircraft will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Mumbai (BOM), enhancing the travel experience on this popular route.

Since its first flight to Mumbai on 26 September 2004, Etihad's relationship with India has deepened. The airline currently offers nonstop services between Abu Dhabi and 11 Indian cities, with plans for further expansion. This supports its mission to seamlessly connect Indian guests to Abu Dhabi and its global network, enabling them to visit friends and family, pursue education, and engage in business worldwide.

In a move to create a more inclusive and accessible experience for its Indian customers, Etihad recently became the first international airline operating in India to launch a Hindi website, allowing customers to access information in their preferred language.

Etihad's commitment to the Indian market is evident through its embrace of India's love for cricket, as demonstrated by its sponsorship of the Chennai Super Kings. Additionally, its brand ambassador partnership with Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has further solidified its presence in the region, with a captivating series of videos shared across Etihad and Katrina's social media channels.

Arik De, Etihad's Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer,

said:“To kick off our celebrations for 20 years of service to Mumbai and India, we are thrilled to introduce our A380 on the Mumbai route.

While this iconic aircraft is typically reserved for long-haul journeys, for our 20 years of celebrations of flying to India, we will showcase the A380 on three-days a week for a period of four months.”

And there is more to look forward to with Etihad set to unveil a number of exciting new partnerships and initiatives for the region across the rest of the year.

Etihad is offering some very special A380-themed fares to celebrate the four-month visit to Mumbai, including First class fares of AED 8,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return, and INR 190,383 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi return. Meanwhile in Business class fares of AED 2,380 Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return and INR 50,381 Mumbai to Abu Dhabi return are up for grabs until 25 August, for travel between 01 September and 13 October.

etihad

The A380 experience

Economy passengers can look forward to enhanced comfort, with 68 Economy Extra legroom seats offering an additional four inches of space, alongside 337 Economy Smart Seats featuring innovative fixed-wing headrests and large pillows.

On the upper deck, the Business StudiosTM present 70 private suites, each thoughtfully designed in collaboration with Armani/Casa and equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity. The experience is further elevated by The Lobby lounge area, ensuring a sophisticated and productive journey.

The First Apartments offer pure luxury, featuring nine private suites, complete with designer tableware, plush leather seating, and a spacious ottoman that converts into a bed. First-class passengers also receive personalized amenities and have access to an exclusive shower room for added comfort.

By early 2025, Etihad Airways will have its sixth A380 in operation.

Mumbai A380 flight schedule from 01 September 2024 for four months