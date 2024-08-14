Scribes In Tripura Denounce Attack On Media In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Aug 14 (IANS) Journalists belonging to 10 houses staged a demonstration here on Wednesday wearing black badges to denounce the killing of more than five scribes and the series of on mediapersons in Bangladesh.

In a joint statement, the journalists said that so far, more than five scribes have been killed in the violence in Bangladesh while over 100 mediapersons have been in a series of attacks.

The statement claimed that Bangladesh authorities have banned more than 50 journalists, which is against the freedom of media.

The journalists' bodies included Tripura Journalist Union (TJU), Tripura Working Journalists Association, Tripura Sports Journalists Club, and Tripura Photo Journalists Association.

TJU President Pranab Sarkar said the interim government in Bangladesh must facilitate all the necessary arrangements so that the journalists can discharge their professional responsibilities.

He also urged the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus not to victimise any innocent journalist.

Several other journalists and media organisations in Tripura have organised protest demonstrations and rallies during the past one week to denounce the attacks on their colleagues in Bangladesh.

Expressing solidarity, senior journalists and members of the Agartala Press Club held a protest demonstration on Sunday.

Veteran journalist Sekhar Datta said that besides the media, writers, singers, performing artistes and cultural personalities of Tripura also share close bonding with their counterparts in Bangladesh.

"After the Liberation War of 1971, performing artistes from both the countries held numerous shows in the northeastern states and Bangladesh. Such events must continue to maintain the friendship between the people of the two countries," Datta said.

In the most recent case, a scribe named Pradiq Kumar Bhowmik was killed in Sirajganj district on August 4.

Bhowmik, who was a correspondent with the local newspaper 'Daily Khoborpatra', was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants at the Rayganj Press Club, and later succumbed to his injuries.

He was the fifth journalist killed in Bangladesh since the beginning of July, sources said.

Recently, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights body, also expressed shock and serious concern over the killing of a number of working journalists across Bangladesh in the recent past.