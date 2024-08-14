Home Care Agency, Seniors Helping Seniors Hosts Speaker Session On Healthy Living For Brain And Body

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anna Attard, Owner of Seniors Helping Seniors of Greater Livinston CountryLINDEN, MI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seniors Helping Seniors Greater Livingston Home Care in Linden, MI is pleased to invite the community to a free educational session titled "Healthy Living for your brain and body on Wednesday, September 4th, at 10a at the Loose Senior Center, located at 707 N Bridge St, Linden, MI 48451. This informative session is presented by the Alzheimer's Association and is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge to improve their brain and body health as they age.For centuries, we've known that the health of the brain and the body are interconnected. But now, thanks to modern science, we have greater insights into how lifestyle choices can impact our overall well-being. This program will explore groundbreaking research in the areas of diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. Attendees will also receive hands-on tools to help them incorporate these findings into a practical plan for healthy aging.This session is an invaluable opportunity for anyone interested in learning how to maintain a healthy brain and body, especially as we age. Whether you are caring for a loved one, interested in personal wellness, or simply want to learn more about the latest research in healthy living, this event is for you.Event Details:Title: Healthy Living for Your Brain and BodyDate: Wednesday, September 4, 2024Time: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.Location: Loose Senior Center, 707 N Bridge St, Linden, MI 48451Cost: Free of Charge“At Seniors Helping Seniors Home Care, we are committed to providing resources and support to help our community thrive,” said Anna Attard, Owner at Seniors Helping Seniors Greater Livingston Home Care.“We believe that knowledge is a powerful tool for health prevention, and this session offers valuable insights that can make a significant difference in the lives of our neighbors and loved ones.”We encourage everyone to join Seniors Helping Seniors for this engaging and educational session. Light refreshments will be provided, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the speaker from the Alzheimer's Association.RSVP Information:To save your spot, please contact Anna at (810) 412-7270 or ... by September 1st.For more information about this event or other services offered by Seniors Helping Seniors Home Care, please visit or call 810-412-7270.

