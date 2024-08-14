Anand Patel New Chief Financial Officer Of Medicover

Anand Patel has developed his career in the retail sector, where he has held international finance and business management positions and has extensive experience from Polish and Central- East Europe markets. He has served as the CFO and managing director of Pepco, a rapidly expanding international retail chain – one of the leading brands within the Pepco Group (publ). Pepco Group is listed on the Warsaw stock exchange since 2021 with a market cap of over EUR 2.4 billion. Before Pepco, Anand held the position of head of finance at other retail chains such as Halfords and Argos.

"I warmly welcome Anand to Medicover. Anand's professional experience will be important as we continue to execute our strategy and growth journey," says Fredrik Rågmark, CEO.

Anand Patel will replace Joe Ryan, who has served as CFO of Medicover for over 28 years and will be retiring, as announced last year.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272

[email protected]



Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2023, Medicover had revenue of €1,746 million and more than 45,000 employees. For more information, go to

