HIMA Group: Next Level Of Functional Safety

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) At HIMA Group, our goal is clear: to protect people, assets, and the environment from harm. Safety is the bedrock of economic success, and functional safety plays a critical role in reducing risks to acceptable levels, allowing installations to operate optimally.

Our advanced safety solutions act as the final line of defence, to prevent accidents. Because 80 percent of incidents are caused by human errors, HIMAs open and independent safety and solutions are designed to mitigate such failures.

As safety expert with decades of experience we have assumed a pioneering role in the digitalisation of functional safety. Our safety DNA and innovation spirit can be seen in the Innovation and Disruption Leaders of Today campaign.

How Innovation leads to Smart Safety Solutions

Founded in 1908 as a marine engineering office, HIMA Group has remained a family-owned business, continually proving its ability to innovate and adapt. From the mid-1960s, HIMA has led the way in functional safety innovation, pioneering the world's first TÜV Certified programmable safety controller and setting new industry standards. Today, HIMA continues to break new ground by entering emerging markets like hydrogen and renewables, embracing modern demands such as digitalisation, solidifying its position as a leader in functional safety solutions.

Digitalisation with HIMA is about delivering real value to the customers, and ensuring safe and secure plant operations in compliance with regulations. Our Safety Lifecycle Digitalisation spans from engineering to operations, including effective management of change. With HIMA, customers can unleash the full potential of the digital world, reducing cost, increasing plant availability and making processes more efficient. In industries facing significant skills gaps and rising complexity, ease of use is crucial as well as providing data for optimisation projects.

With extensive experience in the Hydrogen Value Chain, HIMA collaborates with new industry players to develop safe and efficient solutions. We are aware of the challenges posed by hydrogen technology and are committed to being a partner in transforming these challenges into opportunities.

Digitalising the future of functional safety

The HIMA Group is set to maintain its leadership in industrial safety. Through continuous evolution and innovation, we enhance our portfolio, optimising performance, and digitalising when necessary. Our mission is to provide clients with peace of mind and ease of use through world class safety technologies and services.

Building on our achievements, we see even greater opportunities on the horizon. We are confident that by continuing to innovate functional safety, HIMA will deliver reliable, optimised safety-related automation solutions for decades to come.

Join us in our documentary to discover how HIMA Group is paving the way for a safer, digitalized, and more efficient future in functional safety.