Custics Singapore’S Hautuki Arrives At Incheon International Airport Duty-Free Shop

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Maharastra, India, 14th August 2024, Custics Singapore announced that its adhesive child growth nutrient patch, 'Hautuki,' has been introduced at the Allgrace K-Beauty Shop within the City Duty-Free Shop at Incheon International Airport as of May 1st







Released in the latter half of 2022, 'Hautuki' is a nutrient patch designed for child growth, which was recently registered as an OTC product by the US FDA and is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility.

The patch utilizes patented peptide technology developed by the Department of Biotechnology at Seoul National University. This has led to high brand recognition and strong preference among parents of growing children, and it has recently expanded into overseas markets, including Southeast Asia.

A Custics Inc. spokesperson stated,“As the brand image of 'Hautuki' continues to rise, consumer interest both domestically and internationally has surged,” adding,“We will continue to work towards making 'Hautuki' even more beloved in global markets, not just within our domestic market.”







Website : Hautuki Singapore

Website : Huautki Product Info

DISTRIBUTOR'S NAME – Amit Biswas

DISTRIBUTOR'S COMPANY – Grow With Amit

DISTRIBUTOR'S PHONE NUMBER 7001189925