Ethereum Is Gently Gaining Momentum
Date
8/14/2024 4:44:30 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market added 2.2% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.14 trillion, a fresh attempt to climb into the upper half of last month's trading range from where last week's sell-off was intensified. Over the past 24 hours, the macroeconomic background has been favourable for risk appetite thanks to slowing producer prices and New Zealand's key rate cut.
