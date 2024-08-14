Brazil’S Strategic Push For Embraer: Boosting Homegrown Aircraft

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has embarked on a strategic initiative to elevate its national by promoting local aircraft purchases from Embraer.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration announced this policy to foster domestic growth.



During a press conference, of and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, discussed the initiative, emphasizing Brazil's unique conditions.



He highlighted the disparities in market shares: "While 50% of U.S. are from and 50% of Europe's from Airbus, only 12% of Brazil's are from Embraer."







The minister revealed ongoing discussions with Latam, a major airline, about increasing their Embraer aircraft purchases.



These talks underscore the government's effort to enhance Embraer's role within Brazil. Embraer stands out globally, leading in executive aviation and holding the third spot worldwide.



Costa Filho pointed out Embraer's extensive contributions to Brazil's economy through its vast production chains and value creation.



The Brazilian government is also streamlining credit processes through the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).



This strategy aims to assist airlines in acquiring newer Embraer models, crucial for fleet modernization.



Notably, while airlines like Gol and Latam predominantly operate Boeing and Airbus planes, Azul utilizes Embraer's aircraft.



Costa Filho stressed the importance of respecting the free market despite the national push for Embraer.



He stated that imposing Embraer as the sole supplier would harm the market's freedom and dynamics.



Instead, the goal is to foster a competitive business environment that naturally favors high-quality, Brazilian-made aircraft.



Through these measures, Brazil intends not just to boost Embraer's domestic presence but also to assert its technological prowess internationally.



This policy aims to strengthen national industry and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers, showcasing Brazil's robust capabilities in a competitive aviation industry.

