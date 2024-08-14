Katara Confirms Preparations Afoot To Launch 'S'hail 2024' Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation- Katara has affirmed that preparations are afoot to hold the 8th International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024), which is scheduled for September 10 to 14, 2024, at Katara premises.

The edition brings together over 20 countries from all over the world, representing 154 pavilions that draw major firms, as well as national, regional and global trademarks specialized in showcasing and selling state-of-the-art hunting rifles and falconry equipment.

The organising committee announced that works are ongoing around the clock to finish the final stage of registering the participating pavilions, emphasizing that this edition will be the most distinguished event in history, because it is determined to comply with global standards in selecting best entities and firms, in pursuit of promoting quality, diversity and competitiveness, in terms of products, along with capacious zones allocated for the participating pavilions.

The committee added that the new edition will see the participation of China and Brazil for the first time in history, alongside European firms, thus demonstrating the global privilege of this Expo and constant milestones achieved, positioning as an economic, cultural and patrimonial hub in the region that gathers falconers and hunting lovers. The event is set to draw the most skilled craftsmen and manufacturers of falconry and hunting equipment in the world.

S'hail 2024 Expo will distribute to numerous regions to offer the opportunity for the public to explore the showcased hunting rifles and guns, as well as hunting equipment and traditional industries.