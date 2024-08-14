عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU To Help Greece Fight Wildfires

EU To Help Greece Fight Wildfires


8/14/2024 12:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EU countries will send firefighters and special equipment to Greece to help fight the wildfire raging near Athens, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her X page, Azernews reports.

"EU sends rescue complex to help: two planes from Italy and a helicopter from France," von der Leyen wrote.

It is reported that Italy will send two firefighting planes to Greece. They are expected to arrive in Greece on Tuesday.

Paris will send 180 firefighters, 55 trucks, and a helicopter to Athens. They are expected to arrive in Greece later on Monday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

In addition, according to von der Leyen, fire brigades from the Czech Republic and Romania will be sent to Greece to help localize the fire.

MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108552065


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search