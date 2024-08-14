EU To Help Greece Fight Wildfires

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EU countries will send firefighters and special equipment to Greece to help fight the wildfire raging near Athens, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her X page, Azernews reports.

"EU sends rescue complex to help: two from Italy and a helicopter from France," von der Leyen wrote.

It is reported that Italy will send two firefighting planes to Greece. They are expected to arrive in Greece on Tuesday.

Paris will send 180 firefighters, 55 trucks, and a helicopter to Athens. They are expected to arrive in Greece later on Monday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

In addition, according to von der Leyen, fire brigades from the Czech Republic and Romania will be sent to Greece to help localize the fire.