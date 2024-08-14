J&K Likely To Reconstitute Child Rights Commission

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The administration of J&K is likely to re-start the process of of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), sources disclosed.

Sources disclosed that J&K's Social Welfare Department would re-start the process of appointment of chairperson and members of the rights body, which was disbanded after reorganization of the erstwhile state in 2019.

“The process of appointing chairperson and members of the panel would start afresh after the CS-led committee would approve the changes proposed in criteria for these appointments,” they said.

They added that these changes were necessitated due to non-availability of eligible candidates for these positions.

The process for appointments to revive the body was shelved by the J & K government earlier this year.“It is hereby notified for information of the general public and all concerned that the advertisement notice issued under endorsement No. SWD-ICPS/55/2021, dated 15.6.2023 read with public notice issued under endorsement No. SWD-ICPS/55/2021 dated 15.6.2023 by the Department of Social Welfare, J&K, for the appointment of one chairperson and six members of the Jammu & Kashmir Commission for Protection of Child Rights, is hereby, withdrawn ab-initio,” read the notice issued by the Social Welfare department on May 30, 2024.

In June last year, the administration had invited applications for the constitution of the child rights body in the UT after constituting a three-member selection panel for filling these posts. Headed by Chief Secretary, the committee comprised administrative secretaries of social Welfare and Law departments .