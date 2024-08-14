China Has A Bond Vigilante Problem

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese leader Xi Jinping is vying with little success to turn stock bears into bulls. But over in the market, China faces the opposite problem with irrational exuberance pushing long-term yields too low.

That has authorities scrambling to tighten their grip on the globe's third-biggest debt market. On Monday, prices tumbled as the People's of China (PBOC) intervened assertively in the market. It was the worst day in 17 months for China's 10-year treasury futures, sending yields up 4 basis points.

The recent plunge in bond rates is putting downward pressure on the Chinese yuan at a moment when Xi favors a stable-to-firmer exchange rate. The problem for Xi and the PBOC is that bond bulls argue the rally is supported by underlying fundamentals – including slowing growth and deflationary pressures – and has room to grow.

Beijing regulators have consistently aimed to boost the proportion of direct financing. When bonds and stocks are added together, it amounted to just 31% of total social financing last year, with the rest dominated by bank loans.

In the US, by comparison, the figure is more than 70%. Xi's Communist Party plans to sell more long-dated sovereign bonds to finance plans to hasten growth in China's US$17 trillion economy.

Yet in recent weeks, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng warned of bubble troubles as walls of capital flowed from shaky stocks and plunging property into bonds.

In July, outflows from Chinese equities“are mainly explained by the lingering challenges that investors see in the Chinese economy,” said Jonathan

Fortun, an analyst at the Institute of International Economics.

It hardly helps that Asia's biggest economy is seeing powerful outflows of foreign investment at home. China's direct investment liabilities, a balance of payments barometer of incoming foreign investment , fell by $14.8 billion in the second quarter year

on year, only the second time the figure has turned negative, according to Bloomberg.

The figure is down $5 billion in the first half of 2024, which if sustained throughout 2024 would mark the first annual net outflows since 1990. Those dwindling capital flows are happening while China's own external investment is dwindling amid trade war tensions with the US and Europe.

All this has led to Pan's PBOC stepping up efforts to tame the bond bulls. The challenge, though, is that the speculators testing Beijing are increasingly looking like so-called“bond vigilantes”, or activist traders who sometimes take matters into their own hands.