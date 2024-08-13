Multiple Stories For Quick Reading - Panama And The Rest Of The World

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Boxer Atheyna Bylon a policewoman from San Miguelito in Panama received the Order of Honor for Cultural and Sports Merit after her silver medal performance in the Paris Olympic Games, and received $50,000 from the Panama President.





The National Border Service (Senafront) on Tuesday August 13 arrested a Colombian in the province of Darién under alert linked to the Clan del Golfo involved with murders in the form of contract killings.





The Panama National announced the elimination of price controls for rice after

Acodeco revealed the results of an inspection carried out in stores and supermarkets in the country, which confirmed various distortions in the rice market.





Interest rates for home loans in Panama may increase this year from the current rate of 6.25%

charged at most banks to 6.5%.



A Panamanian woman, a tourist in Colombia with known heart issues died August 10 while climbing the Peñol rock in the municipality of Guatapé, Colombia.





A 10 round fight will be the main event of a

seven-fight

card on

Friday, August 16

at the

Combat Center of the Irving Saladino Sports City

in

Panama featuring Panamanian Alberto 'Metralleta' Mosquera returning to the ring to fight for the FECARBOX (Central American Boxing Federation) welterweight belt against Nicaraguan Harvin 'Manimal' Aguirre.





The mayor of the district of Panama, Mayer Mizrachi had 22 people arrested last weekend who were charging drivers for the use of public parking spaces.





A

15-year-old girl

in 9th grade died after being swept away by a flash flood in the

province of Bocas del Toro in the

community of Calante.

Miguel Cervantes Park

in

the district of David

was the setting chosen by the Ministry of Women

to launch its pilot plan Feria Mujer, a project for the benefit of women, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs.





More than 11 million passengers traveled through Tocumen International Airport just prior to August 2024 as the airport maintains connections with 91 destinations in 37 countries with the majority of flights coming from Colombia and the United States with Miami leading the charge.





The book 'Chiriquí, the province of Barú' pays tribute to 'the proud province' through images by photographer Alfredo Máiquez and texts by personalities from the Valley of the Moon.





Venezuela's President Maduro accuses WhatsApp of handing over Venezuela's 'database' to opposition leaders, and has become a threat to his police officers and miltary and wants it banned, especially from the Opposition who are in constant communications.





Saturday August 10

Luis Carlos Peters a Panamanian who appears on the list of those most wanted for the

crime Against Life and Personal Integrity

in its form of homicide, turned himself in to the National Directorate of Judicial

Investigation and the Metropolitan Area Homicide Prosecutor's Office.





600 packages of drugs seized in Los Santos waters; three people arrested.





Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on ABC on September 10.

