Multiple Stories For Quick Reading - Panama And The Rest Of The World

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Boxer Atheyna Bylon a policewoman from San Miguelito in Panama received the Order of Honor for Cultural and Sports Merit after her silver medal performance in the Paris Olympic Games, and received $50,000 from the Panama President.
The National Border Service (Senafront) on Tuesday August 13 arrested a Colombian citizen in the province of Darién under Interpol alert linked to the Clan del Golfo involved with murders in the form of contract killings.
The Panama National government announced the elimination of price controls for rice after
Acodeco revealed the results of an inspection carried out in stores and supermarkets in the country, which confirmed various distortions in the rice market.
Interest rates for home loans in Panama may increase this year from the current rate of 6.25%
charged at most banks to 6.5%.
A Panamanian woman, a tourist in Colombia with known heart issues died August 10 while climbing the Peñol rock in the municipality of Guatapé, Colombia.
A 10 round fight will be the main event of a
seven-fight
card on
Friday, August 16
at the
Combat Center of the Irving Saladino Sports City
in
Panama featuring Panamanian Alberto 'Metralleta' Mosquera returning to the ring to fight for the FECARBOX (Central American Boxing Federation) welterweight belt against Nicaraguan Harvin 'Manimal' Aguirre.
The mayor of the district of Panama, Mayer Mizrachi had 22 people arrested last weekend who were charging drivers for the use of public parking spaces.
A
15-year-old girl
in 9th grade died after being swept away by a flash flood in the
province of Bocas del Toro in the
community of Calante.
Miguel Cervantes Park
in
the district of David
was the setting chosen by the Ministry of Women
to launch its pilot plan Feria Mujer, a project for the benefit of women, artisans and micro-entrepreneurs.
More than 11 million passengers traveled through Tocumen International Airport just prior to August 2024 as the airport maintains connections with 91 destinations in 37 countries with the majority of flights coming from Colombia and the United States with Miami leading the charge.
The book 'Chiriquí, the province of Barú' pays tribute to 'the proud province' through images by photographer Alfredo Máiquez and texts by personalities from the Valley of the Moon.
Venezuela's President Maduro accuses WhatsApp of handing over Venezuela's 'database' to opposition leaders, and has become a threat to his police officers and miltary and wants it banned, especially from the Opposition who are in constant communications.
Saturday August 10
Luis Carlos Peters a Panamanian who appears on the list of those most wanted for the
crime Against Life and Personal Integrity
in its form of homicide, turned himself in to the National Directorate of Judicial
Investigation and the Metropolitan Area Homicide Prosecutor's Office.
600 packages of drugs seized in Los Santos waters; three people arrested.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on ABC on September 10.
MENAFN13082024000218011062ID1108551998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.