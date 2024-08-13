Egypt Condemns Israeli Minister's Intrusion Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has condemned the entry of Israeli ministers and hundreds of settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, labeling it a violation of international law and a provocation.

In a statement issued by the of Foreign Affairs, Egypt stated that the intrusion by two Israeli ministers, members of the Israeli Knesset, and hundreds of settlers and extremists into the mosque compound constitutes a“systematic policy” that must be halted.

The statement also criticized the Israeli for protecting the group and preventing Palestinian worshippers from entering the mosque.

“Egypt reiterates its commitment to seeking a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the full restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The intrusion, led by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has a history of defying Israeli government restrictions on Jewish prayer at the mosque compound, sparked outrage among Palestinians and condemnation from the international community.

Ben Gvir, who performed prayers marking a Jewish holiday during his visit, vowed to“defeat Hamas” in Gaza in a video he filmed inside the compound.

“We must win this war. We must win and not go to the talks in Doha or Cairo,” he said, referring to the US-backed negotiations for a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza to resume on 15 August.

Images posted on social media showed Ben Gvir inside the compound while several Israelis lay on the ground performing Talmudic rituals.

The Waqf, a Muslim religious trust that administers the mosque compound, said Israeli police“imposed restrictions” on Muslim worshippers trying to enter the mosque.

“Minister Ben Gvir, instead of maintaining the status quo at the mosque, is supervising the Judaisation operation and trying to change the situation inside Al-Aqsa Mosque,” an official from the Waqf said.