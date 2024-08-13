Engel & Völkers Welcomes Bo Palazola, Top Luxury Real Estate Broker, To The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bo PalazolaBRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engel & Völkers is proud to announce the addition of Bo Palazola , the #1 luxury listing broker in Breckenridge and a top luxury broker in Summit County, to our esteemed team of real estate advisors. Bo brings an exceptional track record of success and a wealth of experience in the luxury real estate market, making him a valuable asset to our clients and the Engel & Völkers brand.Bo has quickly established himself as a leading figure in luxury real estate, having achieved remarkable milestones in a few short years. He launched his career with a bang as Remax's best new agent, closing over $20 million in sales in his first year. His rapid ascent in the industry saw him break records, including the highest priced home sale in Breckenridge and Summit County at $17 million, and the highest-priced plot of land in Breckenridge at $15 million.With over $260 million in career single-agent sales and more than 100 homes sold, Bo's expertise in bringing high-end luxury listings to market is unparalleled. His innovative, best-in-class media strategies and PR efforts, combined with a personal network of buyers and sellers interested in Colorado's mountain lifestyle, have set him apart in the industry. In 2023, Bo led his team to become the #9 team in Colorado."Engel & Völkers is dedicated to delivering a premium Real Estate experience, and I am excited to leverage their Global Network, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive resources to better serve your needs, as one of my most valued clients. You can expect the same personalized attention and expertise you have come to rely on, now backed by the strength and prestige of Engel & Völkers. Thank you for your continued trust and support!" Bo PalazolaAbout Engel & Völkers: Engel & Völkers is a global leader in luxury real estate, known for its unique heritage, unwavering commitment to excellence, and sophisticated systems and innovations. The company has successfully established itself in the Americas, offering a premium real estate experience through unrivaled brand consistency and high standards of service. Engel & Völkers' trusted advisors are dedicated to guiding clients through their home journey with precise knowledge and distinguished care.For more information about Bo and his new role at Engel & Völkers, please contact:Engel & Völkers Denver(720) 692-6563

