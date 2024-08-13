INC. MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES 360 TALENT AVENUE's REMARKABLE RANKING ON THE INC. 5000 LIST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inc. magazine shared that 360 Talent Avenue secured a spot on its annual 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies

UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 360 Talent Avenue Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 595 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 762 PercentThis extraordinary achievement cements 360 Talent Avenue as a trailblazer among the nation's fastest-growing companies-a prestigious recognition attained by only one in thirteen applicants over the years.“We are absolutely delighted to be listed among such innovative and successful companies on the Inc. 5000,” said Lacey Menchen, CEO of 360 Talent Avenue.“At the heart of 360 Talent Avenue is a dedicated team driven by a passion for solving complex hiring challenges, achieving ambitious goals, and delivering exceptional client experiences .”Menchen continued,“Our core values-Creativity, Collaboration, Adaptability, Efficiency, and Effectiveness-guide our actions and shape every aspect of our business, from client interactions to internal teamwork and strategic decision-making. These values foster trust, which is the cornerstone of our culture.”The Inc. 5000 list offers a unique perspective on the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: independent small businesses. Many renowned brands like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia first garnered national attention as honorees on the Inc. 5000.Inc. 5000 Celebrates the Fastest-Growing CompaniesThe companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list have not only shown strong competition within their markets but also collectively demonstrated staggering growth. To qualify for the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, companies were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Eligible companies had to be founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, and be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue requirement for 2020 was $100,000, and for 2023, it was $2 million.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, are available on the Inc. website.About 360 Talent Avenue360 Talent Avenue, a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), helps businesses transform their recruiting process through innovative, data-driven talent acquisition solutions that empower them to hire swiftly and efficiently. The 360 solution suite encompasses extensive Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for high volume hiring needs, Direct Placement Specialized Searches for hard-to-fill open positions, Payrolling (Employer of Record) Services for administration of employee benefits, payroll, compliance monitoring, and workers' compensation and Recruitment Consultingfor a more personalized strategy. Recruit better.®Media Contactmarketing@360talentavenuePress Contactpress@360talentavenue

