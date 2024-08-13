Brazilian Development Bank BNDES Doubles Profits Amid Economic Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first six months of 2024, the Brazilian National for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reported a striking increase in net profits. They soared by 94.6%, reaching 7.2 billion reais (approximately 1.2 billion euros).



This substantial growth in profitability is primarily attributed to the expansion of the bank's core activities. Notably, intermediation and credit operations played a key role in this increase.



During this period, BNDES's credit portfolio, which encompasses all the loans extended by the bank, escalated to 530.2 billion reais (about 88.1 billion euros).



This marks a significant 10.7% increase from the previous year. The bank's total equity also witnessed robust growth, closing at 160 billion reais (26.6 billion euros) by June's end, up 13.8% year-over-year.







The bank, a key federal institution in Brazil, highlighted in its operational results that credit approvals in the first half of 2024 exceeded the totals of the past six years.



The approvals amounted to 64.9 billion reais (10.8 billion euros), representing a 79% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This substantial rise highlights the bank's growing financial activity.



Additionally, BNDES disbursed 49.3 billion reais (8.2 billion euros) during this period, marking a 21% increase fro year to year.

Record Credit Portfolio and Key Innovations in Development

Aloizio Mercadante, the president of BNDES, noted in a report on these results. He stated that under President Lula's administration, the bank has reaffirmed its pivotal role in fostering Brazil's development.



Mercadante stated, "We now have the largest credit portfolio in the past six years, with significant innovations in resource mobilization that do not impact the primary budget.



These innovations include the expansion of the Climate Fund, the Development Credit Letter, and the Social Infrastructure Investment Fund."



The resurgence and strong performance of BNDES illustrate its critical role in Brazil 's development landscape. They also reflect broader economic strategies aimed at sustainable growth and infrastructure improvement.



The bank's efforts in expanding financial instruments and increasing its lending capabilities underscore its commitment. These actions aim to enhance economic opportunities across the country.



Through these actions, BNDES remains a cornerstone in Brazil's economic development. It contributes significantly to the country's financial stability and growth prospects.

