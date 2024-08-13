Get The Referral Marks A Decade Of Innovation In Referral Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Key Benefits of GTR

10 Years of Get The Referral

Get The Referral celebrates 10 years of empowering home services companies with innovative referral marketing solutions and customer engagement tools.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get The Referral (GTR) is observing its 10th anniversary today, marking a decade of contributions to the home services through its referral platform. Established in 2014, GTR has developed a specialized approach that allows home services companies to engage more effectively with their customers, using branded mobile applications to streamline communication, project tracking, and the referral process.Reflecting on the company's journey, Jamey Vumback , founder and CEO of Get The Referral, stated, "Over the past ten years, we've remained committed to our mission of empowering home services companies through the power of referrals. This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the unwavering trust our clients have shown us. We're excited to keep driving their growth and success in the years ahead."A Timeline of Growth and Development:Since its founding, Get The Referral has introduced a series of features and integrations designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Some key developments include:- 2014: GTR launched its initial platform, providing a mobile referral app tailored specifically for home services companies.- 2016: Integration with leading CRM systems enhanced GTR's capabilities in tracking and managing referrals- 2018: The introduction of in-app project tracking allowed homeowners to remain informed and involved throughout their home improvement projects.- 2020: The new User Interface (UI) becomes available with an enhanced home screen and new home screen button options.- 2022: Advanced analytics and dashboard tools were introduced, offering companies more detailed insights into referral performance and customer behavior.- 2023: The Refer-Pro version of the app was launched, adding QR code app downloads and reducing the client's onboarding and launch launch time by 90%.- 2024: The tablet version of the GTR app becomes available, making it easier for Sales Reps to share their company's app during tablet sales presentations.Future Outlook:Looking ahead, GTR is focused on further refining its platform and exploring new opportunities for expansion. The company remains committed to supporting home services and home improvement companies as they navigate rising lead costs in an increasingly competitive landscape."Our next steps will be guided by the same principles that have driven us for the past decade," Vumback added. "We will continue to listen to our clients, adapt to industry changes, and develop tools that help companies make the most of their customer relationships."

