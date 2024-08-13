Adobe Population Health Moves Up The Ranks To No. 1,749 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Within the Services Industry, Adobe Ranks No. 133 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

- Jayme AmbrosePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today Adobe Population Health ranks No. 2,271 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are so honored to be on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the second year in a row,” said Jayme Ambrose, DNP, RN, CCM, chief executive officer at Adobe.“Our increase in ranking this year is a direct reflection of the growth our team has seen not only financially but also in expanding our geographical footprint in the U.S.”Adobe provides interventional care management services across multiple states through a hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessment with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs. Applying the human touch, Adobe develops real relationships forging a pathway forward and improving both the human and health condition of each member. Since opening in 2017, Adobe Population Health has grown from 12 employees and one office to approximately 300 employees in seven offices across the Southwest. The company provides healthcare solution services to more than 400,000 lives.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“As we strive to fulfill our mission to positively impact the lives we touch,” said Ambrose,“we look forward to serving more lives in the community and growing our footprint.”About Adobe Population HealthSince 2018, Adobe Population Health has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach, addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit .About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

