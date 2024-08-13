180 Industrial Enterprises Launch In Kazakhstan By End Of Year
Date
8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
180 industrial enterprises worth 1.3 trillion tenge ($2.7
billion) will be launched in Kazakhstan by the end of this year,
Azernews reports.
"Among them are factories for the production of Wan Sheng
Ceramic tiles in Shymkent, spare parts for KamLitKZ trucks and
springs for Pruzhina railway wagons in Kostanay region," he
noted.
According to him, this will lead to the creation of 15,000 new
jobs. Work is also actively underway to create a unified register
of domestic manufacturers. It is planned to complete the work on
launching the registry by the end of the year.
“The register will include full information about Kazakhstani
commodity producers, including manufactured goods, types of
activities, number of employees and volume of production,”
Sharlapayev said.
He clarified that the entities included in the register will
have access to government incentive measures, procurement
platforms, both public and quasi-public sector and subsurface user
purchases.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108550827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.