Freyr Recognized As A Leader In Everest Group PEAK Matrix® 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Freyr, a premier global Regulatory solutions and services provider, proudly announces its distinguished placement as a Leader in the esteemed Everest Group Life Sciences Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Freyr has emerged as the leader from this comprehensive evaluation of over twenty (20) global service providers.

The PEAK Matrix® offers an impartial, data-driven evaluation of service and providers, categorizing them as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants based on their overall capabilities and impact.

“In the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, enterprises face a myriad of challenges, such as navigating complex compliance frameworks, ever-changing regulations, and diverse geographical needs. Consequently, enterprises are increasingly reliant on external service providers with specialized knowledge and technological expertise to manage these complexities," says Lloyd Fernandes, Practice Director at Everest Group . He added, "Freyr's extensive market presence and robust affiliate network, bolstered by its localized expertise, make it adept at navigating diverse regulatory environments. Furthermore, its comprehensive portfolio of technological solutions built on the AI first Freya Fusion platform, along with its dedicated centers of excellence, enable it to effectively address clients' digitization and efficiency demands. These strengths have contributed to its Leader positioning in Everest Group's Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024."

Suren Dheenadayaalan, CEO of Freyr Solutions, expressed his delight, stating, "Securing the Leader position in the Everest Group Life Sciences Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a significant milestone for Freyr. This recognition reaffirms our commitment throughout the Regulatory value chain in the Life Sciences sector. We take pride in being recognized as a reliable global Regulatory partner and remain committed to fostering innovation while surpassing compliance standards in the intricate Regulatory landscape."

Rajiv Rangan, Co-founder of Freyr Solutions, added, "This acknowledgment from the prestigious Everest Group underscores our continued dedication to Regulatory services & solution excellence spanning over decade+ years. On behalf of the founding team of Freyr, I extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to our global colleagues and customers for their continued and invaluable support, without which this accomplishment would not have been possible."

About Freyr

Freyr Solutions provides global Regulatory solutions, with 2100+ experts supporting 1550+ customers in 120+ countries.

