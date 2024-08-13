Inventhelp Inventor Develops Syringe Accessory For Liquid Medicine Bottles (FJK-353)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I thought there should be a way for parents to keep the proper syringe with a bottle of liquid to ensure accurate dosages are administered to children," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the MEDICINE BUDDY. My design eliminates the need to search through a medicine cabinet for the appropriate syringe."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the correct oral syringe with a bottle of liquid medicine. In doing so, it ensures the correct dosage device is always used. As a result, it increases safety when giving medication to infants, toddlers, and young children. It also helps prevent medication errors. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers, and young children.

