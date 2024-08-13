Goodguys 37Th West Coast Nationals Cruises Into Pleasanton, California, For A Week Of Hot Rodding Fun

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world's largest hot rodding association and producer of America's Favorite Car Show, is gearing up for their Crown Jewel event of the summer - the West Coast Nationals! The 37th West Coast Nationals takes place August 23-25 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California, bringing over 3,000 classic cars and trucks together for California's biggest hot rod party of the summer.The West Coast Nationals welcomes 1999 and older specialty vehicles including vintage hot rods, metalflake lowriders, muscle cars and street machines. Participants get to compete for a Finalist spot to qualify for one of six Goodguys Top 12 of the Year awards including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year (Early & Late), Custom, Muscle Machine, and Custom Rod plus over 80 other unique awards including the Builders Choice Top 10 being selected by Roseville Rod & Custom.The family fun weekend has plenty for the kids to enjoy starting with a Family Fun Zone packed with games and crafts, a free Model Car Take-and-Make and model car display. You can also get up close to artists during the Pinstriper's Brush Bash before heading over to a giant swap meet packed with vintage parts and the Cars 4-Sale Corral. There are also three special indoor displays including hot rods of the '30s, a race car exhibit and a 60th anniversary for the Chevrolet Chevelle.There's plenty of motorsports action at the West Coast Nationals kicking off with the cone-carving action of the CPP AutoCross. Drivers will race Friday and Saturday to qualify for the Wilwood Brakes West Coast Shootout title on Saturday afternoon with an All American Shootout to follow on Sunday for all years of American made or powered vehicles. There's also the tire melting fun of a Burnout Contest Saturday and the sheer roar of vintage racing engines during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition!Leading up to the show, Goodguys hosts the Gary Meadors Memorial Hot Rod Week with daily road trips around the greater Bay area. The road trips start on Tuesday, August 20, with tours leaving the host hotel at 9AM every day. There's no charge for Hot Rod Week, just show up in your hot rod each morning and cruise along!The West Coast Nationals is the Crown Jewel of the Goodguys season and welcomes 1999 and older specialty vehicles on Friday and Saturday with Sunday open to all years of American made or powered vehicles for Meguair's All American Sunday. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: /wcnWHAT: Goodguys 37th West Coast NationalsWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: August 23 - 25, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

