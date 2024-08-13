Mastermind Cognitive Training Unveils Revolutionary Brain Training And Wellness Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mastermind Cognitive Training, a leader in cutting-edge brain training solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking cognitive training program. This innovative program is designed to empower athletes, students, seniors, first responders, and professionals, by enhancing their cognitive functions and reaching their full potential.About Mastermind Cognitive TrainingMastermind Cognitive Training is dedicated to helping people realize their peak performance and brain health through technology-based brain, mind, and eye training programs. Developed by a team of neuroscientists, researchers, technology experts, and educators, the company has created a versatile training platform available via app in Meta Quest virtual reality and Apple or Google tablet platforms. This subscription-based, gamified program integrates cognitive assessments, training games, and eye-strengthening exercises, offering a comprehensive and personalized approach for users at any age, skill level, or goal. The program drives skills necessary to maximize performance across sports, academics, at work, for seniors, and in everyday life.Using the latest advancements in neuroscience and technology, the Mastermind Cognitive Training program offers a dynamic and engaging experience. Cognitive function involves various skills including the ability to intake varied forms of information, quickly process that information, access memory, learn, and then react accordingly. The goal of the Mastermind program is to enhance these functions to perform more quickly, accurately, and efficiently. With the option to access the program via app in Meta Quest virtual reality and Apple or Google tablet platforms, the program flexibility allows you to train when, where, and how you want. To make training fun, the program has been developed in a“gamified” format giving the look and feel of playing a video game but functioning as hardcore cognitive performance training."We are thrilled to bring this transformative program to the public," said Dominick Fedele, CEO of Mastermind Cognitive Training. "Our mission is to improve cognitive performance and overall brain health for individuals of all ages and abilities." Mr. Fedele added,“Whether your goal is to perform at a higher level in sports, raise grades in school, be more efficient on the job, or stay mentally sharp, this is the program you have been waiting for.”Mastermind is dedicated to research and program outcomes. Its first study, focused on competitive tennis performance, measured the ability to improve individual universal tennis ratings (UTR) compared to control groups. The program outcomes resulted in significant UTR improvement across the participants compared to a control group. Mastermind is also initiating a large-scale, education-based research project that studies the ability to drive improved focus, memory, and brain performance in students.Feedback from clients has also been strong. One example is from Kevin P., parent of a Mastermind client, who said,“After training with Mastermind my son went from a .213 hitter in 12u to a .385 hitter in 13u. He saw a drop in his strikeout rate from 30% to 17% and he also showed dramatic improvement on the football field as a wide receiver.” He added,“The biggest thing is the increased confidence I have noticed from my son.”Available through a subscription-based model, the program also caters to partnerships with sports facilities and organizations, schools and universities, businesses, first responder units, and other institutions aiming to boost performance, productivity, and brain health. Mastermind also has an innovation lab located in Naperville, IL, which provides onsite cognitive training with expanded equipment and resources.For more information, visit or call 331-249-4040.

