Original Reiki Training In Carlsbad, CA

Unique opportunity to learn authentic Japanese Reiki from a Board-Certified Medical Doctor in Carlsbad, CA

- Dr. Danilychev, MDCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over the last several decades, the healing art of Reiki has become increasingly popular in the Western World. However, the original Reiki method is rarely taught, and the traditional Japanese Reiki techniques are largely unknown even among Reiki practitioners and masters.Fortunately, residents of San Diego's North County will soon have the opportunity to learn the traditional Japanese mind-body wellness method right here in Carlsbad , California.Dr. Danilychev, MD, a board-certified Medical Doctor who has studied the effectiveness of Reiki, for over twenty years, will be teaching a Jikiden Reiki seminar on Labor Day weekend. The training will include Shoden and Okuden (Jikiden Reiki levels 1 and 2) and will take place at San Diego Reiki (Carlsbad).Jikiden Reiki is a form of Reiki that has been passed down through generations of Japanese teachers, preserving the original teachings and techniques.Dr. Danilychev, MD is a Jikiden Reiki Shihan (Master Instructor) who learned Reiki directly from Tadao Yamaguchi at the Jikiden Reiki Institute in Kyoto, Japan. With her extensive medical background and deep understanding of the original Reiki method, Dr. Danilychev is a unique teacher of Reiki. She is excited to share the original Japanese Reiki method and its benefits in the upcoming seminar in Carlsbad.Participants in the course will learn the history and principles of Reiki, as well as how to perform hands-on Reiki to help themselves and others on a physical, mental/emotional and spiritual levels. The seminar includes training and official Jikiden Reiki certification. This course is open to anyone interested in learning the original Reiki method, regardless of their background or experience. The class is taught in a traditional way, as a small-group seminar with hands-on practice. Participants are encouraged to continue learning Reiki through ongoing Reiki study group meetings offered by Dr. Danilychev.Dr. Danilychev's Jikiden Reiki course will take place in Carlsbad on August 30th though September 2nd, 2024. This is a rare opportunity to learn a Japanese mind-body healing art from a Reiki instructor who is also a Medical Doctor.For more information and to register for the course, visit

