Newberry Opera House To Unveil 26Th Season And Grand Reopening Following Historic Venue Restoration

NEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Newberry Opera House, a cherished cultural landmark in the heart of Newberry, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its 26th season in conjunction with a grand reopening celebration on (details to come). This exciting event will not only mark the beginning of a vibrant new season but also showcase the completion of front-of-house refreshments and facility upgrades designed to enhance accessibility while preserving the historic charm that defines the Newberry Opera House. As a staple of cultural heritage since 1882, the Opera House is proud to unveil a series of enhancements designed to improve the overall experience for all our patrons, ensuring greater comfort, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. These updates will help us attract a wider variety of performances and events, making the Newberry Opera House a vibrant cultural hub for future generations.As a nonprofit organization committed to accessibility to the arts and the upward economic development in Newberry, the Newberry Opera House has invested in a series of restorations to ensure that its beloved theater remains an inclusive and welcoming space for all members of the community for generations to come. These improvements reflect our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional arts experiences to everyone, regardless of their background or abilities.Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director of the Newberry Opera House, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season and the reopening: "We are incredibly excited to welcome the community back to the Newberry Opera House. Our goal has always been to make the arts accessible to all, and these restorations are a testament to that commitment. We can't wait for everyone to rediscover the magic of this historic theater and to experience the amazing lineup we have planned for our 26th season."The Newberry Opera House invites the community to celebrate the grand reopening and First Look with Hihjacked on September 13 to rediscover the vibrant arts and culture scene that has made the Opera House a beloved institution for over a century. With a diverse array of performances and events lined up, there is something for everyone to enjoy.For more information, please visit or contact the box office at 803-276-6264.About the Newberry Opera HouseThe Newberry Opera House is a nonprofit organization committed to breaking down the barriers of accessibility to the arts. Since its founding, the Opera House has been a cornerstone of the Newberry community, serving as a catalyst of economic development, while offering a wide range of performances and cultural experiences that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike.

