Healthy Workforce Institute Founder Receives Florida Nurses Association Inaugural Safe Spaces Award

Dr. Renee Thompson Honored for Exceptional Contribution to Creating Positive Work Environments for Nurses

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is proud to announce Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO and Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, is the inaugural recipient of the Florida Nurses Association 's Safe Spaces Award. This prestigious award recognizes an individual nurse, nursing facility/organization, or group that has made remarkable efforts to cultivate positive work environments for nurses.

The Safe Spaces Award celebrates exceptional contributions that elevate the work environment for nurses. This accolade acknowledges innovative activities, workplace improvements, nurse involvement in decision-making, unique rewards and benefits, and other initiatives that enhance support for nurses in their daily roles.

Dr. Thompson's pioneering efforts with the Healthy Workforce Institute have established a new standard for creating healthy and supportive work environments in the nursing profession. Her dedication to cultivating a culture of respect, collaboration, and safety has profoundly enhanced both the well-being of nurses and the quality of patient care.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Safe Spaces Award from the Florida Nurses Association. This recognition underscores the critical importance of fostering healthy work environments where nurses feel supported, respected, and empowered,” said Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Renee Thompson will be formally recognized at the Florida Nurses Association (FNA) Annual Awards Dinner and Reception on Thursday, September 26, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM ET at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort in Stuart, FL. This event will take place during FNA's Annual Membership Assembly. In addition to the event, Dr. Thompson will be recognized in the November edition of The Florida Nurse.

Receiving this peer recognition award stands as one of the highest honors in the nursing profession. The FNA extends its sincere congratulations to Dr. Thompson for her exceptional contributions to the nursing community and expresses gratitude to all who submitted nominations to honor their distinguished colleagues.

For more information about the event, go to /page/MembershipAssembly-2024

About the Florida Nurses Association (FNA)

The Florida Nurses Association is dedicated to promoting nursing excellence, advocating for the nursing profession, and improving the quality of healthcare in Florida. Through its various programs and initiatives, the FNA supports nurses in their professional development and works to advance the nursing profession as a whole.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant, and author Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected, and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit .

