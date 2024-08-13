GUARDDOG AI Revolutionizes Cybersecurity With Groundbreaking SLA For Unmatched Speed And Precision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SLA Time Stamp for DCX Edge-to-Edge Cybersecurity Visbility & Response Coverage

First-of-its-Kind SLA Promises an Unparalleled Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) in Milliseconds and Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) in Seconds

- Nicholette Brown-Hill, Chief Strategy OfficerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GUARDDOG AI , the trusted leader in edge-to-edge cybersecurity visibility and response, proudly announces its revolutionary Service Level Agreement (SLA) , setting new industry standards for threat detection and response. This first-of-its-kind SLA promises an unparalleled Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) in milliseconds and a Mean Time to Contain (MTTC) in seconds, redefining the benchmarks for speed and precision in the cybersecurity space.Current standards for detection and containment are insufficient, relying heavily on a combination of tools and human interaction, making automation both difficult and time-consuming. Recent average detection timings from prominent cybersecurity organizations report detection times in days, with dwell times extending into the hundreds of days due to the unavailability of cybersecurity experts and the lack of effective tools.Containment standards present even greater challenges, often necessitating the shutdown of systems and networks to prevent further damage. Notable recent hacks have forced businesses to shut down for up to 10 days, resulting in costs amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.The GUARDDOG AI SLA is designed to uphold the highest levels of operational efficiency and security. By guaranteeing an MTTD and MTTC, containment measures are executed with exceptional speed, mitigating risks and safeguarding business continuity. The DCX Vulnerability + Isolation Solution offers the following guarantees as part of its Service Level Agreement:.Mean Time to Detect (MTTD): Less than 1 second.Mean Time to Contain (MTTC): Less than 10 seconds"Our new SLA is a testament to our dedication to redefining cybersecurity standards," stated Nicholette Brown-Hill, Chief Strategy Officer at GUARDDOG AI. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the speed of threat detection and response is critical. Our innovative technology ensures that anomalies and security breaches are identified with unmatched speed, providing our clients with a decisive edge in threat management. Our platform not only delivers rapid detection and swift containment but also ensures the highest level of efficacy in protecting your edge-to-edge digital environments, including cloud and unmanaged digital assets."With this groundbreaking SLA, GUARDDOG AI sets a new benchmark for security solutions, offering a robust framework for rapid response and comprehensive protection. Organizations seeking to enhance their defenses with precision and reliability will find GUARDDOG AI's platform to be the premier choice.For more information about GUARDDOG AI and our Revolutionary SLA , please visit or contact ....About GUARDDOG AI: GUARDDOG AI delivers advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management using AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are designed to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable in various environments-offices, branch offices, remote offices, and cloud-GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.Try Out Our Solutions go to or Visit GUARDDOG for more information.Follow GuardDog on Social: Facebook or X Instagram or LinkedInSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.

