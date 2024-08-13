Severe flash floods ravages Yemen

(MENAFN) Severe flash floods have ravaged Yemen, resulting in at least 57 fatalities and displacing more than 34,000 families. The floods, which have intensified over the past month, are a result of prolonged torrential rains that began in late June. The most heavily affected regions include Al Qanawis in the north and Al Zubeid in the south, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



The heavy rains have caused widespread flooding, destroying vital and critical infrastructure such as roads and water supply systems. This extensive damage has severely impacted the local economy and access to essential services. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has described the scale of the disaster as overwhelming, with urgent humanitarian needs across the country.



Yemen's rainy season typically starts in late March and peaks from July through mid-August. Similar flooding occurred last year, disrupting several towns and highlighting the country's vulnerability to such natural disasters. Currently, residents in the Al Mansuriyah district have been stranded in their homes due to blocked roadways, and the situation in Hodeidah governorate is particularly dire.



In Hodeidah, more than 6,000 families have been displaced, and the floods have inflicted severe damage on infrastructure. Local reports indicate that approximately 500 homes have been damaged, with at least 30 confirmed dead and several others missing. One resident from Hodeidah recounted their experience: "The rain intensified, and despite closing the windows, water began leaking heavily into our three-story house after the electricity was cut off."



The scale of destruction underscores the urgent need for humanitarian aid and effective disaster response to address the immediate needs of those affected by this devastating natural calamity.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108549037