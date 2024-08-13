Unlock A World Of Big Prizes With The Privilegeplus Loyalty Program At Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready to turn your shopping into winning with the PrivilegePLUS loyalty program, where every purchase at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah brings you closer to incredible rewards! As a PrivilegePLUS member, you'll not only earn points but also enjoy instant discounts and have the chance to win amazing prizes every month, quarter, and year.

Joining is a breeze! Download the PrivilegePLUS app from the Android Play Store or Apple App Store, create your free account, and instantly unlock discounts of up to 35%. From your very first purchase, you'll start accumulating points-1 PrivilegePLUS point for every AED 200 spent-which you can use to enter thrilling draws for even more rewards.

But that's not all! Shop at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah before 30th August, and you could be one of the lucky winners to take home stunning jewelry vouchers worth AED 20,000 from Damas.

And the excitement doesn't stop there-every point you earn until 15th December 2024 enters you into the Mega Draw for a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, courtesy of AW Rostamani!

Don't wait-join PrivilegePLUS today, start earning points, and make your shopping experience more rewarding than ever!