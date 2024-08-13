Cordial Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enterprise marketing debuts on Inc. 5000, ranking in the top 500 software companies



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading enterprise marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like L, PacSun and REVOLVE, ranked among the top 500 software companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Cordial's placement on the Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's continued growth over the past year. In addition to this recognition, Cordial was recently named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024 report, receiving the highest scores possible in AI, Vision and Services criteria. The company continues to expand its customer base, onboarding countless large brands, including Realtor and PacSun . Cordial's industry-disrupting vision and innovative product enhancements provide its clients with a deeper understanding of customer behavior, enabling them to deliver personalized, impactful, cross-channel experiences at scale.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. This achievement is a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire team, helping redistribute value back to brands and marketers," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "Our strong ranking in the software category underscores the critical importance of our forward-thinking platform. With cutting-edge AI, cohesive cross-channel orchestration capabilities and unparalleled data flexibility and data intelligence, we're purposefully designed to support industry-leading brands that are ready to move beyond legacy marketing clouds and fragmented point solutions for a better alternative."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

To learn more about how Cordial has helped leading brands transform their customer experiences, visit cordial .

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail and more-driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with Cordial at .

About Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

